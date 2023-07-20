2023 Barracuda Championship Schedule: Thursday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Watch the first round of the 2023 Barracuda Championship on Thursday, July 20 in Truckee, California at the 7,480-yard, par-71 course at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), as the golfers compete for a piece of the $3.8M purse. Chez Reavie is the event's defending champion.
How to Watch the 2023 Barracuda Championship
- Start Time: 9:45 AM ET
- Venue: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)
- Location: Truckee, California
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,480 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
Barracuda Championship Top-Ranked Participants
|World Rank
|Keith Mitchell
|62nd
|Justin Suh
|71st
|Chez Reavie
|77th
|J.J. Spaun
|86th
|Mark Hubbard
|91st
Barracuda Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|9:56 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Taylor Pendrith, Adrien Saddier, Beau Hossler
|5:12 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Sam Bennett, Rico Hoey, Nicholas Lindheim
|10:07 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Sam Stevens, Nathan Kimsey, David Lipsky
|10:29 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Patrick Rodgers, Matthew NeSmith, Adam Long
|3:55 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Marcus Kinhult, Kramer Hickok, Stephan Jaeger
|10:51 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Andy Sullivan, Scott Piercy, Greyson Sigg
|9:45 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Justin Lower, Carson Young, Sebastian Soderberg
|4:28 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Doc Redman, Ryo Hisatsune, Aaron Baddeley
|4:06 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Harry Higgs, Mark Hubbard, Marcus Armitage
|3:00 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Justin Suh, Matthias Schwab, Maximilian Kieffer
