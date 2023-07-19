After going 4-for-6 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .285 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 45 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 27th in slugging.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

In 18.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 45.7% of his games this season, Smith has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (18.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 57.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .312 AVG .258 .407 OBP .388 .576 SLG .406 13 XBH 12 10 HR 3 30 RBI 19 24/19 K/BB 19/26 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings