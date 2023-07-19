After going 4-for-6 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together four hits (going 4-for-6 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .285 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 27th in slugging.
  • Smith has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
  • In 18.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 45.7% of his games this season, Smith has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (18.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 57.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 36
.312 AVG .258
.407 OBP .388
.576 SLG .406
13 XBH 12
10 HR 3
30 RBI 19
24/19 K/BB 19/26
0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (110 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.59), 51st in WHIP (1.327), and 37th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.