Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 19
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:23 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After going 4-for-6 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together four hits (going 4-for-6 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .285 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 27th in slugging.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- In 18.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 45.7% of his games this season, Smith has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (18.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 57.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.312
|AVG
|.258
|.407
|OBP
|.388
|.576
|SLG
|.406
|13
|XBH
|12
|10
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|19
|24/19
|K/BB
|19/26
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (110 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.59), 51st in WHIP (1.327), and 37th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers.
