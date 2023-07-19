The Las Vegas Raiders at the moment have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Raiders and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.

With 365.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the , Las Vegas had to rely on its 12th-ranked offense (352.5 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.

The Raiders went 4-4 at home last year, but they won just two games on the road.

When the underdog, Las Vegas had just two wins (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-6.

In the AFC West the Raiders were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Raiders Impact Players

On the ground, Josh Jacobs had 12 touchdowns and 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) last year.

Jacobs also had 53 receptions for 400 yards and zero TDs.

Davante Adams had 100 catches for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).

Maxx Crosby had 87 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos - +5000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +800 3 September 24 Steelers - +5000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2800 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +6600 7 October 22 @ Bears - +6600 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2000 9 November 5 Giants - +6600 10 November 12 Jets - +1600 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2000 12 November 26 Chiefs - +600 14 December 10 Vikings - +4000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2800 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +600 17 December 31 @ Colts - +10000 18 January 7 Broncos - +5000

