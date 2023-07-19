The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.469 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 100 hits, which leads Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .282 with 51 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Betts has had a hit in 67 of 91 games this season (73.6%), including multiple hits 22 times (24.2%).

He has gone deep in 25.3% of his games this year, and 6.4% of his plate appearances.

In 41.8% of his games this year, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 58.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 19.8%.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 48 .311 AVG .255 .403 OBP .364 .659 SLG .511 27 XBH 24 15 HR 12 31 RBI 34 36/25 K/BB 32/32 3 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings