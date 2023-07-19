Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 19
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:23 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.469 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 100 hits, which leads Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .282 with 51 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Betts has had a hit in 67 of 91 games this season (73.6%), including multiple hits 22 times (24.2%).
- He has gone deep in 25.3% of his games this year, and 6.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 41.8% of his games this year, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 58.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 19.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|48
|.311
|AVG
|.255
|.403
|OBP
|.364
|.659
|SLG
|.511
|27
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|12
|31
|RBI
|34
|36/25
|K/BB
|32/32
|3
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 110 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.59 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.327 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 37th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.