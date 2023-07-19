The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.469 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts has 100 hits, which leads Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .282 with 51 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is third in the league in slugging.
  • Betts has had a hit in 67 of 91 games this season (73.6%), including multiple hits 22 times (24.2%).
  • He has gone deep in 25.3% of his games this year, and 6.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 41.8% of his games this year, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 58.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 19.8%.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 48
.311 AVG .255
.403 OBP .364
.659 SLG .511
27 XBH 24
15 HR 12
31 RBI 34
36/25 K/BB 32/32
3 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 110 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.59 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.327 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 37th.
