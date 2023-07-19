On Wednesday, Miguel Rojas (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .222 with 11 doubles and 15 walks.
  • In 35 of 67 games this year (52.2%) Rojas has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).
  • In 67 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Rojas has had an RBI in 11 games this season.
  • He has scored at least once 19 times this season (28.4%), including five games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 33
.229 AVG .215
.299 OBP .246
.295 SLG .252
7 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 5
16/10 K/BB 13/5
4 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 110 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.59 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.327 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 37th.
