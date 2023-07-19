Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 19
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:23 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Miguel Rojas (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .222 with 11 doubles and 15 walks.
- In 35 of 67 games this year (52.2%) Rojas has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).
- In 67 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 11 games this season.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (28.4%), including five games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.229
|AVG
|.215
|.299
|OBP
|.246
|.295
|SLG
|.252
|7
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/5
|4
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 110 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.59 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.327 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 37th.
