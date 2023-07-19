On Wednesday, Miguel Rojas (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .222 with 11 doubles and 15 walks.

In 35 of 67 games this year (52.2%) Rojas has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).

In 67 games played this season, he has not homered.

Rojas has had an RBI in 11 games this season.

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (28.4%), including five games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .229 AVG .215 .299 OBP .246 .295 SLG .252 7 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 16/10 K/BB 13/5 4 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings