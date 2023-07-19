Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 19
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:23 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, July 19 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-6 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .187 with six doubles, 21 home runs and 50 walks.
- In 36 of 77 games this year (46.8%) Muncy has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (15.6%).
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's homered in 17 of them (22.1%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.3% of his games this season, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 39 of 77 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|43
|.227
|AVG
|.154
|.376
|OBP
|.276
|.504
|SLG
|.396
|13
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|33
|36/26
|K/BB
|54/24
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 110 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.59), 51st in WHIP (1.327), and 37th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.