Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, July 19 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-6 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .187 with six doubles, 21 home runs and 50 walks.

In 36 of 77 games this year (46.8%) Muncy has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (15.6%).

Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's homered in 17 of them (22.1%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.3% of his games this season, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 39 of 77 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 43 .227 AVG .154 .376 OBP .276 .504 SLG .396 13 XBH 14 10 HR 11 21 RBI 33 36/26 K/BB 54/24 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings