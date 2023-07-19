Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 19
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:23 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Jason Heyward, with a slugging percentage of .391 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, July 19 at 1:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Orioles.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .253 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 26 walks.
- In 43.8% of his 73 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (12.3%), homering in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Heyward has picked up an RBI in 21.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In 39.7% of his games this year (29 of 73), he has scored, and in nine of those games (12.3%) he has scored more than once.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.231
|AVG
|.274
|.330
|OBP
|.367
|.462
|SLG
|.474
|11
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|11
|23/13
|K/BB
|20/13
|1
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (110 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.59), 51st in WHIP (1.327), and 37th in K/9 (8.7).
