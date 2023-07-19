Jason Heyward, with a slugging percentage of .391 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, July 19 at 1:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Orioles.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .253 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 26 walks.

In 43.8% of his 73 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (12.3%), homering in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Heyward has picked up an RBI in 21.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 39.7% of his games this year (29 of 73), he has scored, and in nine of those games (12.3%) he has scored more than once.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .231 AVG .274 .330 OBP .367 .462 SLG .474 11 XBH 11 5 HR 4 14 RBI 11 23/13 K/BB 20/13 1 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings