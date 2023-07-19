Jason Heyward, with a slugging percentage of .391 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, July 19 at 1:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Orioles.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is batting .253 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 26 walks.
  • In 43.8% of his 73 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (12.3%), homering in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Heyward has picked up an RBI in 21.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • In 39.7% of his games this year (29 of 73), he has scored, and in nine of those games (12.3%) he has scored more than once.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 37
.231 AVG .274
.330 OBP .367
.462 SLG .474
11 XBH 11
5 HR 4
14 RBI 11
23/13 K/BB 20/13
1 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (110 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.59), 51st in WHIP (1.327), and 37th in K/9 (8.7).
