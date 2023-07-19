The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.474 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 141 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Orioles.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is batting .243 with 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Outman has gotten at least one hit in 51.7% of his games this year (45 of 87), with more than one hit 20 times (23.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (9.2%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Outman has driven home a run in 21 games this year (24.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • In 37.9% of his games this season (33 of 87), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (16.1%) he has scored more than once.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 45
.256 AVG .232
.336 OBP .331
.411 SLG .430
10 XBH 15
4 HR 7
21 RBI 19
53/12 K/BB 55/20
8 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (110 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.59), 51st in WHIP (1.327), and 37th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
