James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 19
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:23 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.474 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 141 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Orioles.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .243 with 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks.
- Outman has gotten at least one hit in 51.7% of his games this year (45 of 87), with more than one hit 20 times (23.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (9.2%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has driven home a run in 21 games this year (24.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 37.9% of his games this season (33 of 87), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (16.1%) he has scored more than once.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|.256
|AVG
|.232
|.336
|OBP
|.331
|.411
|SLG
|.430
|10
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|19
|53/12
|K/BB
|55/20
|8
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (110 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.59), 51st in WHIP (1.327), and 37th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
