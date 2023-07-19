The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.474 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 141 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Orioles.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .243 with 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks.

Outman has gotten at least one hit in 51.7% of his games this year (45 of 87), with more than one hit 20 times (23.0%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (9.2%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has driven home a run in 21 games this year (24.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 37.9% of his games this season (33 of 87), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (16.1%) he has scored more than once.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 45 .256 AVG .232 .336 OBP .331 .411 SLG .430 10 XBH 15 4 HR 7 21 RBI 19 53/12 K/BB 55/20 8 SB 2

