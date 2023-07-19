Freddie Freeman and his .468 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer on July 19 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.405), slugging percentage (.563) and OPS (.968) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
  • In 73 of 94 games this season (77.7%) Freeman has had a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (39.4%).
  • Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (17.0%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Freeman has driven home a run in 39 games this season (41.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
  • In 61.7% of his games this season (58 of 94), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (19.1%) he has scored more than once.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 49
.322 AVG .328
.390 OBP .419
.539 SLG .585
23 XBH 30
8 HR 9
28 RBI 36
36/20 K/BB 39/25
8 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.21).
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (110 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kremer (10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.59 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.327 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 37th.
