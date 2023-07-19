Freddie Freeman and his .468 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer on July 19 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.405), slugging percentage (.563) and OPS (.968) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

In 73 of 94 games this season (77.7%) Freeman has had a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (39.4%).

Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (17.0%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has driven home a run in 39 games this season (41.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

In 61.7% of his games this season (58 of 94), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (19.1%) he has scored more than once.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 49 .322 AVG .328 .390 OBP .419 .539 SLG .585 23 XBH 30 8 HR 9 28 RBI 36 36/20 K/BB 39/25 8 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings