Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 19
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:23 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman and his .468 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer on July 19 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.405), slugging percentage (.563) and OPS (.968) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- In 73 of 94 games this season (77.7%) Freeman has had a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (39.4%).
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (17.0%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has driven home a run in 39 games this season (41.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- In 61.7% of his games this season (58 of 94), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (19.1%) he has scored more than once.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|49
|.322
|AVG
|.328
|.390
|OBP
|.419
|.539
|SLG
|.585
|23
|XBH
|30
|8
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|36
|36/20
|K/BB
|39/25
|8
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (110 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer (10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.59 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.327 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 37th.
