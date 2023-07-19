Freddie Freeman leads the Los Angeles Dodgers (55-39) into a matchup against Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles (57-37) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET. Freeman is at .325, the third-best average in the league, while Hays is 10th at .305.

The Dodgers will look to Julio Urias (7-5) versus the Orioles and Dean Kremer (10-4).

Dodgers vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (7-5, 4.35 ERA) vs Kremer - BAL (10-4, 4.59 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

The Dodgers will send Urias (7-5) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The left-hander allowed one hit in six scoreless innings pitched against the New York Mets on Friday.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 4.35 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .239.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Urias has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer

Kremer (10-4) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.59 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.59, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .271 against him.

Kremer is seeking his third straight quality start.

Kremer will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 19 appearances this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.59 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.327 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 37th.

