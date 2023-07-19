Mookie Betts and Adley Rutschman are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles square off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday (first pitch at 1:05 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Urías Stats

The Dodgers will send Julio Urias (7-5) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Urias will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Jul. 14 6.0 1 0 0 7 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 6 6.0 3 2 2 8 1 at Royals Jul. 1 3.0 6 5 5 2 2 at Cardinals May. 18 3.0 6 6 6 1 2 vs. Padres May. 13 7.0 3 2 2 4 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Betts Stats

Betts has 100 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 57 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .282/.382/.580 so far this year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 18 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jul. 15 4-for-4 2 1 1 7 0 at Mets Jul. 14 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 122 hits with 34 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 45 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .325/.405/.563 on the season.

Freeman takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .368 with three doubles, a triple, five walks and three RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 18 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 0 at Orioles Jul. 17 3-for-5 2 0 0 6 0 at Mets Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 14 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has collected 95 hits with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.

He's slashed .275/.374/.434 on the season.

Rutschman will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .297 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Dodgers Jul. 17 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Marlins Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 15 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 93 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .270/.342/.497 on the year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 16 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 15 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

