The Los Angeles Dodgers (55-39) will look to Mookie Betts when they visit Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (57-37) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday, July 19. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The Dodgers have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Orioles (+125). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game.

Dodgers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Julio Urias - LAD (7-5, 4.35 ERA) vs Dean Kremer - BAL (10-4, 4.59 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Dodgers' matchup against the Orioles but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Dodgers (-150) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Dodgers to take down the Orioles with those odds, and the Dodgers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.67.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Mookie Betts hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 47 out of the 78 games, or 60.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 27-21 (winning 56.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 6-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Orioles have been victorious in 22, or 52.4%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Orioles have won six of 12 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Dodgers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Max Muncy 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+115) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win NL West -349 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.