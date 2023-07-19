How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 19
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 1:05 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second in MLB play with 153 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.
- Los Angeles' .451 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).
- Los Angeles has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (522 total runs).
- The Dodgers rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 16 mark in the majors.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff is 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles has a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.252).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Julio Urias makes the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.35 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the New York Mets, the lefty went six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- Urias is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Urias will look to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/14/2023
|Mets
|W 6-0
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Justin Verlander
|7/15/2023
|Mets
|W 5-1
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Kodai Senga
|7/16/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Max Scherzer
|7/17/2023
|Orioles
|W 6-4
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/18/2023
|Orioles
|W 10-3
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Tyler Wells
|7/19/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Dean Kremer
|7/21/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Andrew Heaney
|7/22/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Martín Pérez
|7/23/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Dane Dunning
|7/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|José Berríos
|7/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Chris Bassitt
