Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 1:05 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in MLB play with 153 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Los Angeles' .451 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).

Los Angeles has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (522 total runs).

The Dodgers rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 16 mark in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.252).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Urias makes the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.35 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Friday against the New York Mets, the lefty went six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

Urias is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Urias will look to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Julio Urías Justin Verlander 7/15/2023 Mets W 5-1 Away Tony Gonsolin Kodai Senga 7/16/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Bobby Miller Max Scherzer 7/17/2023 Orioles W 6-4 Away Emmet Sheehan Grayson Rodriguez 7/18/2023 Orioles W 10-3 Away Michael Grove Tyler Wells 7/19/2023 Orioles - Away Julio Urías Dean Kremer 7/21/2023 Rangers - Away Tony Gonsolin Andrew Heaney 7/22/2023 Rangers - Away Bobby Miller Martín Pérez 7/23/2023 Rangers - Away Emmet Sheehan Dane Dunning 7/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Michael Grove José Berríos 7/25/2023 Blue Jays - Home Julio Urías Chris Bassitt

