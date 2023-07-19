The Baltimore Orioles and Gunnar Henderson hit the field against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Orioles have +125 odds to upset. A 9-run over/under has been listed in the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -150 +125 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 6-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Dodgers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 47 of the 78 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (60.3%).

Los Angeles has gone 27-21 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (56.2% winning percentage).

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this game.

In the 94 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-36-5).

The Dodgers have a 6-7-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-16 26-23 13-16 41-23 43-25 11-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.