Wednesday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (57-37) and Los Angeles Dodgers (55-39) matching up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET on July 19.

The Dodgers will look to Julio Urias (7-5) versus the Orioles and Dean Kremer (10-4).

Dodgers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 6-1 in those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers failed to cover.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 78 games this season and won 47 (60.3%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 27-21, a 56.2% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 522 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Dodgers' 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule