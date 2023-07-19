Dodgers vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 19
Wednesday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (57-37) and Los Angeles Dodgers (55-39) matching up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET on July 19.
The Dodgers will look to Julio Urias (7-5) versus the Orioles and Dean Kremer (10-4).
Dodgers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Orioles 6, Dodgers 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Orioles Player Props
|Dodgers vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 6-1 in those contests.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers failed to cover.
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 78 games this season and won 47 (60.3%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles has a record of 27-21, a 56.2% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored 522 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 14
|@ Mets
|W 6-0
|Julio Urías vs Justin Verlander
|July 15
|@ Mets
|W 5-1
|Tony Gonsolin vs Kodai Senga
|July 16
|@ Mets
|L 2-1
|Bobby Miller vs Max Scherzer
|July 17
|@ Orioles
|W 6-4
|Emmet Sheehan vs Grayson Rodriguez
|July 18
|@ Orioles
|W 10-3
|Michael Grove vs Tyler Wells
|July 19
|@ Orioles
|-
|Julio Urías vs Dean Kremer
|July 21
|@ Rangers
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Andrew Heaney
|July 22
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Martín Pérez
|July 23
|@ Rangers
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Dane Dunning
|July 24
|Blue Jays
|-
|Michael Grove vs José Berríos
|July 25
|Blue Jays
|-
|Julio Urías vs Chris Bassitt
