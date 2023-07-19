The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-6 against the Orioles.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .269 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Peralta has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 9.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Peralta has had an RBI in 23 games this season (29.5%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 24 of 78 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 43 .297 AVG .248 .339 OBP .282 .515 SLG .323 10 XBH 7 6 HR 1 21 RBI 13 17/6 K/BB 24/7 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings