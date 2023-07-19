David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 19
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:23 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-6 against the Orioles.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .269 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Peralta has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 9.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Peralta has had an RBI in 23 games this season (29.5%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 24 of 78 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|43
|.297
|AVG
|.248
|.339
|OBP
|.282
|.515
|SLG
|.323
|10
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|13
|17/6
|K/BB
|24/7
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (110 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer (10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander went six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.59 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.327 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 37th.
