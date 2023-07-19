Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Austin Barnes and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Orioles Player Props
|Dodgers vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Orioles
|Dodgers vs Orioles Odds
|Dodgers vs Orioles Prediction
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes has two doubles and 10 walks while hitting .112.
- In 11 of 34 games this season, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 34 games this season.
- In six games this season, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (8.8%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.128
|AVG
|.098
|.241
|OBP
|.161
|.128
|SLG
|.137
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|2
|12/7
|K/BB
|16/3
|1
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 110 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.59), 51st in WHIP (1.327), and 37th in K/9 (8.7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.