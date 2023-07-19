After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Austin Barnes and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes has two doubles and 10 walks while hitting .112.

In 11 of 34 games this season, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a long ball in his 34 games this season.

In six games this season, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (8.8%), including one multi-run game.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .128 AVG .098 .241 OBP .161 .128 SLG .137 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 5 RBI 2 12/7 K/BB 16/3 1 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings