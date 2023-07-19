After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Austin Barnes and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes has two doubles and 10 walks while hitting .112.
  • In 11 of 34 games this season, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 34 games this season.
  • In six games this season, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (8.8%), including one multi-run game.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 16
.128 AVG .098
.241 OBP .161
.128 SLG .137
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
5 RBI 2
12/7 K/BB 16/3
1 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.21).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 110 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.59), 51st in WHIP (1.327), and 37th in K/9 (8.7) among pitchers who qualify.
