Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .318 in his past 10 games, 73 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on July 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Orioles.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .275 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 45 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 38th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (18.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has an RBI in 31 of 69 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 56.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .312 AVG .238 .407 OBP .377 .576 SLG .385 13 XBH 11 10 HR 3 30 RBI 18 24/19 K/BB 19/26 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings