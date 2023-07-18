Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .318 in his past 10 games, 73 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on July 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Orioles.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .275 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 38th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (18.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has an RBI in 31 of 69 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 56.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.312
|AVG
|.238
|.407
|OBP
|.377
|.576
|SLG
|.385
|13
|XBH
|11
|10
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|18
|24/19
|K/BB
|19/26
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.16 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (109 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (7-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday, July 8 against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.18), first in WHIP (.927), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
