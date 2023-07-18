Currently the Los Angeles Rams have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Rams this season on Fubo!

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +900

+900 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Rams to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles put together a 6-10-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Rams games.

Los Angeles was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 19th in the (341.1 yards allowed per game).

The Rams were 4-5 at home last season, but they won just one game away from home.

As the underdog, Los Angeles had only two victories (2-9) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-3.

In the NFC West, the Rams won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Rams Impact Players

Cam Akers rushed for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games last year.

Cooper Kupp had 75 receptions for 812 yards (90.2 per game) and six touchdowns in nine games.

Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), completing 68.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games a season ago.

In the passing game, Tyler Higbee scored three TDs, hauling in 72 balls for 620 yards (36.5 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Ernest Jones amassed 113 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one interception in 17 games last year.

Bet on Rams to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3000 2 September 17 49ers - +900 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +900 4 October 1 @ Colts - +10000 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +20000 7 October 22 Steelers - +5000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1600 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 11 November 19 Seahawks - +3000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +20000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +2000 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +6600 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +900

Odds are current as of July 18 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.