The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.390 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Orioles.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles with 100 hits, batting .285 this season with 51 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Betts will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Betts has gotten at least one hit in 74.4% of his games this year (67 of 90), with multiple hits 22 times (24.4%).

He has hit a home run in 25.6% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has had an RBI in 38 games this year (42.2%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (17.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 57.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 18 games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 47 .311 AVG .261 .403 OBP .368 .659 SLG .522 27 XBH 24 15 HR 12 31 RBI 34 36/25 K/BB 31/31 3 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings