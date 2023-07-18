Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.390 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Orioles.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles with 100 hits, batting .285 this season with 51 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Betts will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Betts has gotten at least one hit in 74.4% of his games this year (67 of 90), with multiple hits 22 times (24.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 25.6% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has had an RBI in 38 games this year (42.2%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (17.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 57.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 18 games with multiple runs (20.0%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|47
|.311
|AVG
|.261
|.403
|OBP
|.368
|.659
|SLG
|.522
|27
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|12
|31
|RBI
|34
|36/25
|K/BB
|31/31
|3
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (109 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (7-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday, July 8 against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks 16th, .927 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd.
