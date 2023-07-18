In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers take the field at Globe Life Field.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Cincinnati Reds (50-44) play host to the San Francisco Giants (52-41)

The Giants hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Tuesday at 5:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 5:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.272 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.272 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.279 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

The Philadelphia Phillies (51-42) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (52-42)

The Brewers will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.291 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.291 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.283 AVG, 13 HR, 49 RBI)

PHI Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -206 +172 9.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-53) face the Cleveland Guardians (46-48)

The Guardians will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.261 AVG, 9 HR, 43 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.261 AVG, 9 HR, 43 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.282 AVG, 14 HR, 54 RBI)

PIT Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -111 -109 8.5

The Baltimore Orioles (57-36) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (54-39)

The Dodgers will hit the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.276 AVG, 13 HR, 41 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.276 AVG, 13 HR, 41 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.285 AVG, 27 HR, 65 RBI)

BAL Moneyline LAD Moneyline Total -122 +103 9.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (53-41) face the San Diego Padres (44-50)

The Padres will hit the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.274 AVG, 14 HR, 60 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.274 AVG, 14 HR, 60 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.262 AVG, 16 HR, 51 RBI)

SD Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -130 +110 9.5

The New York Mets (43-50) play the Chicago White Sox (40-55)

The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field against the Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.232 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.232 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.276 AVG, 27 HR, 56 RBI)

NYM Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -123 +103 8.5

The Atlanta Braves (61-31) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-42)

The Diamondbacks will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park versus the Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 23 HR, 58 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 23 HR, 58 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.288 AVG, 18 HR, 48 RBI)

ATL Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -196 +164 10.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (41-53) host the Miami Marlins (53-43)

The Marlins hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.283 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.283 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.378 AVG, 3 HR, 44 RBI)

STL Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -148 +126 8

The Chicago Cubs (43-50) face the Washington Nationals (38-56)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.269 AVG, 5 HR, 48 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.269 AVG, 5 HR, 48 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.295 AVG, 14 HR, 50 RBI)

CHC Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -167 +142 9

The Texas Rangers (56-39) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (60-37)

The Rays will take to the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.273 AVG, 12 HR, 58 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.273 AVG, 12 HR, 58 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.275 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI)

TEX Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -135 +114 8.5

The Kansas City Royals (27-68) host the Detroit Tigers (42-51)

The Tigers will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.257 AVG, 16 HR, 51 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.257 AVG, 16 HR, 51 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.227 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI)

DET Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -163 +138 8.5

The Colorado Rockies (36-58) host the Houston Astros (52-42)

The Astros will take to the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.254 AVG, 14 HR, 45 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.254 AVG, 14 HR, 45 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.299 AVG, 14 HR, 62 RBI)

The Los Angeles Angels (47-48) face the New York Yankees (50-45)

The Yankees will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.306 AVG, 35 HR, 75 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.306 AVG, 35 HR, 75 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.263 AVG, 13 HR, 38 RBI)

NYY Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -110 -109 9.5

The Seattle Mariners (47-46) play host to the Minnesota Twins (48-47)

The Twins will take to the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.248 AVG, 13 HR, 50 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.248 AVG, 13 HR, 50 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.232 AVG, 11 HR, 41 RBI)

SEA Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -131 +111 7.5

The Oakland Athletics (25-71) host the Boston Red Sox (51-44)

The Red Sox hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.241 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.241 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.259 AVG, 23 HR, 73 RBI)

BOS Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -207 +173 8.5

