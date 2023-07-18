Miguel Rojas -- batting .206 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on July 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .225 with 11 doubles and 13 walks.

In 53.0% of his 66 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 66 games this year.

Rojas has had an RBI in 11 games this year.

In 18 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .229 AVG .221 .299 OBP .239 .295 SLG .260 7 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 16/10 K/BB 13/3 4 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings