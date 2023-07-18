Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Rojas -- batting .206 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on July 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .225 with 11 doubles and 13 walks.
- In 53.0% of his 66 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 66 games this year.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 11 games this year.
- In 18 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.229
|AVG
|.221
|.299
|OBP
|.239
|.295
|SLG
|.260
|7
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/3
|4
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 109 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Orioles will send Wells (7-4) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday, July 8 against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks 16th, .927 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd.
