Miguel Rojas -- batting .206 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on July 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .225 with 11 doubles and 13 walks.
  • In 53.0% of his 66 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 66 games this year.
  • Rojas has had an RBI in 11 games this year.
  • In 18 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 32
.229 AVG .221
.299 OBP .239
.295 SLG .260
7 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 5
16/10 K/BB 13/3
4 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 109 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • The Orioles will send Wells (7-4) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday, July 8 against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks 16th, .927 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd.
