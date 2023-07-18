Max Muncy -- batting .200 with three home runs, eight walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on July 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has six doubles, 21 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .191.

In 47.4% of his games this season (36 of 76), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (15.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 22.4% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 30 games this season (39.5%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (14.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (51.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 42 .227 AVG .161 .376 OBP .286 .504 SLG .413 13 XBH 14 10 HR 11 21 RBI 32 36/26 K/BB 52/24 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings