Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Muncy -- batting .200 with three home runs, eight walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on July 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has six doubles, 21 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .191.
- In 47.4% of his games this season (36 of 76), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (15.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 22.4% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30 games this season (39.5%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (14.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (51.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|42
|.227
|AVG
|.161
|.376
|OBP
|.286
|.504
|SLG
|.413
|13
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|32
|36/26
|K/BB
|52/24
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 109 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, July 8 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.18), first in WHIP (.927), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9) among pitchers who qualify.
