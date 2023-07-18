Max Muncy -- batting .200 with three home runs, eight walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on July 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has six doubles, 21 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .191.
  • In 47.4% of his games this season (36 of 76), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (15.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 22.4% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 30 games this season (39.5%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (14.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 39 games this year (51.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 42
.227 AVG .161
.376 OBP .286
.504 SLG .413
13 XBH 14
10 HR 11
21 RBI 32
36/26 K/BB 52/24
0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 109 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday, July 8 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.18), first in WHIP (.927), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9) among pitchers who qualify.
