Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jason Heyward (.208 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- In 43.1% of his 72 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In eight games this year, he has gone deep (11.1%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 20.8% of his games this season, Heyward has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 28 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.231
|AVG
|.266
|.330
|OBP
|.361
|.462
|SLG
|.436
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|8
|23/13
|K/BB
|20/13
|1
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.16 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 109 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Orioles are sending Wells (7-4) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday, July 8 against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks 16th, .927 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
