On Tuesday, Jason Heyward (.208 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks.

In 43.1% of his 72 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In eight games this year, he has gone deep (11.1%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 20.8% of his games this season, Heyward has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 28 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .231 AVG .266 .330 OBP .361 .462 SLG .436 11 XBH 10 5 HR 3 14 RBI 8 23/13 K/BB 20/13 1 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings