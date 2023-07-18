The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman and his .484 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .238.

Outman has gotten a hit in 44 of 86 games this season (51.2%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (22.1%).

He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Outman has driven home a run in 21 games this year (24.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 37.2% of his games this year (32 of 86), with two or more runs 14 times (16.3%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 44 .256 AVG .223 .336 OBP .318 .411 SLG .426 10 XBH 15 4 HR 7 21 RBI 19 53/12 K/BB 55/18 8 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings