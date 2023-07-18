James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:34 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman and his .484 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .238.
- Outman has gotten a hit in 44 of 86 games this season (51.2%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (22.1%).
- He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Outman has driven home a run in 21 games this year (24.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 37.2% of his games this year (32 of 86), with two or more runs 14 times (16.3%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|44
|.256
|AVG
|.223
|.336
|OBP
|.318
|.411
|SLG
|.426
|10
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|19
|53/12
|K/BB
|55/18
|8
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 109 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Wells (7-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday, July 8 against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.18), first in WHIP (.927), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
