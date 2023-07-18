On Tuesday, Freddie Freeman (.732 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-5 with a double and a triple) against the Orioles.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.399), slugging percentage (.558) and OPS (.957) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

In 72 of 93 games this season (77.4%) Freeman has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (38.7%).

He has homered in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has driven home a run in 38 games this year (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored in 61.3% of his games this season (57 of 93), with two or more runs 17 times (18.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 48 .322 AVG .319 .390 OBP .407 .539 SLG .576 23 XBH 29 8 HR 9 28 RBI 35 36/20 K/BB 39/24 8 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings