Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:33 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Freddie Freeman (.732 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-5 with a double and a triple) against the Orioles.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.399), slugging percentage (.558) and OPS (.957) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- In 72 of 93 games this season (77.4%) Freeman has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (38.7%).
- He has homered in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has driven home a run in 38 games this year (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored in 61.3% of his games this season (57 of 93), with two or more runs 17 times (18.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|48
|.322
|AVG
|.319
|.390
|OBP
|.407
|.539
|SLG
|.576
|23
|XBH
|29
|8
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|35
|36/20
|K/BB
|39/24
|8
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.16 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (109 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (7-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, July 8, the righty threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks 16th, .927 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.