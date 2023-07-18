Austin Hays leads the Baltimore Orioles (57-36) into a matchup against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (54-39) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET. Hays is at .306, the eighth-best average in the league, and Freeman ranks fourth at .321.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Tyler Wells (7-4) to the mound, while Michael Grove (1-2) will answer the bell for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (7-4, 3.18 ERA) vs Grove - LAD (1-2, 6.89 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Grove

Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.89 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 9 when the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed a 6.89 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing batters.

Grove has yet to record a quality start so far this season.

Grove enters the matchup with five outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 11 outings this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells

Wells (7-4) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 8, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.18 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.1 walks per nine across 18 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Wells has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 18 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 28-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks 16th, .927 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

