Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Adley Rutschman, Mookie Betts and others in the Baltimore Orioles-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Betts Stats

Betts has 23 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 56 walks and 65 RBI (100 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.385/.587 on the year.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .390 with three doubles, five home runs, seven walks and nine RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jul. 15 4-for-4 2 1 1 7 0 at Mets Jul. 14 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Angels Jul. 8 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 119 hits with 33 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .321/.399/.558 slash line so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 17 3-for-5 2 0 0 6 0 at Mets Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 14 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Angels Jul. 8 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Tyler Wells Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Wells Stats

Tyler Wells (7-4) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 18th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Wells will look to finish five or more innings for the 19th start in a row.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 28-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks 16th, .927 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Wells Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Jul. 8 6.0 6 2 2 4 2 at Yankees Jul. 3 6.0 5 2 2 4 2 vs. Reds Jun. 27 6.0 4 2 2 7 1 at Rays Jun. 21 5.0 4 4 2 6 3 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 15 6.2 5 2 2 8 1

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 94 hits with 15 doubles, 13 home runs, 56 walks and 41 RBI.

He's slashed .276/.376/.434 on the year.

Rutschman will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers Jul. 17 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Marlins Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 15 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Twins Jul. 9 2-for-4 2 1 2 5

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has collected 92 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .270/.340/.496 slash line on the season.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 16 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 15 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jul. 9 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0

