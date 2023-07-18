On Tuesday, July 18 at 7:05 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles (57-36) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (54-39) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Tyler Wells will get the ball for the Orioles, while Michael Grove will take the hill for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Orioles (-125). A 9.5-run total has been set in the contest.

Dodgers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (7-4, 3.18 ERA) vs Grove - LAD (1-2, 6.89 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 33 (73.3%) of those contests.

The Orioles have a record of 26-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (74.3% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles played four of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Baltimore combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Dodgers have been victorious in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Dodgers have been victorious four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Dodgers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Will Smith 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240) David Peralta 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win NL West -349 - 1st

