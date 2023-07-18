How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 18
Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles meet Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Dodgers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 152 home runs.
- Los Angeles is fourth in MLB with a .451 slugging percentage this season.
- The Dodgers rank 19th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
- Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 512.
- The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- The Dodgers rank 16th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Los Angeles strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Dodgers have a combined 1.251 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers will send Michael Grove (1-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday, July 9 when he threw six innings out of the bullpen against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- None of Grove's eight starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- In eight starts this season, Grove has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.
- He has made 11 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Angels
|W 10-5
|Home
|Alex Vesia
|Reid Detmers
|7/14/2023
|Mets
|W 6-0
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Justin Verlander
|7/15/2023
|Mets
|W 5-1
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Kodai Senga
|7/16/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Max Scherzer
|7/17/2023
|Orioles
|W 6-4
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/18/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Tyler Wells
|7/19/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Dean Kremer
|7/21/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Andrew Heaney
|7/22/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Martín Pérez
|7/23/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Dane Dunning
|7/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|José Berríos
