Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles meet Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 152 home runs.

Los Angeles is fourth in MLB with a .451 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers rank 19th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 512.

The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Dodgers rank 16th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Los Angeles strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Dodgers have a combined 1.251 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will send Michael Grove (1-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday, July 9 when he threw six innings out of the bullpen against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

None of Grove's eight starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In eight starts this season, Grove has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.

He has made 11 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Angels W 10-5 Home Alex Vesia Reid Detmers 7/14/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Julio Urías Justin Verlander 7/15/2023 Mets W 5-1 Away Tony Gonsolin Kodai Senga 7/16/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Bobby Miller Max Scherzer 7/17/2023 Orioles W 6-4 Away Emmet Sheehan Grayson Rodriguez 7/18/2023 Orioles - Away Michael Grove Tyler Wells 7/19/2023 Orioles - Away Julio Urías Dean Kremer 7/21/2023 Rangers - Away Tony Gonsolin Andrew Heaney 7/22/2023 Rangers - Away Bobby Miller Martín Pérez 7/23/2023 Rangers - Away Emmet Sheehan Dane Dunning 7/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Michael Grove José Berríos

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.