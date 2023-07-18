Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers are ready for a matchup with Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Dodgers are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Orioles (-130). A 9.5-run over/under is set for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -130 +105 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Dodgers were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Dodgers have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have come away with seven wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 4-3 when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total in 52 of its 93 chances.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 6-7-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-16 25-23 13-16 40-23 42-25 11-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.