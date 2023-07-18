Dodgers vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 18
Tuesday's game that pits the Baltimore Orioles (57-36) against the Los Angeles Dodgers (54-39) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Orioles. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 18.
The Orioles will call on Tyler Wells (7-4) versus the Dodgers and Michael Grove (1-2).
Dodgers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Orioles 5, Dodgers 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Orioles vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Orioles vs Dodgers Player Props
|Orioles vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Dodgers were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have not covered the spread in any of their most recent 10 games (one of those games had a spread).
- The Dodgers have won in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Los Angeles has a win-loss record of 4-3 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Los Angeles is No. 4 in MLB, scoring 5.5 runs per game (512 total runs).
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.39) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 8
|Angels
|W 10-5
|Alex Vesia vs Reid Detmers
|July 14
|@ Mets
|W 6-0
|Julio Urías vs Justin Verlander
|July 15
|@ Mets
|W 5-1
|Tony Gonsolin vs Kodai Senga
|July 16
|@ Mets
|L 2-1
|Bobby Miller vs Max Scherzer
|July 17
|@ Orioles
|W 6-4
|Emmet Sheehan vs Grayson Rodriguez
|July 18
|@ Orioles
|-
|Michael Grove vs Tyler Wells
|July 19
|@ Orioles
|-
|Julio Urías vs Dean Kremer
|July 21
|@ Rangers
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Andrew Heaney
|July 22
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Martín Pérez
|July 23
|@ Rangers
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Dane Dunning
|July 24
|Blue Jays
|-
|Michael Grove vs José Berríos
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.