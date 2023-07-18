Tuesday's game that pits the Baltimore Orioles (57-36) against the Los Angeles Dodgers (54-39) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Orioles. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 18.

The Orioles will call on Tyler Wells (7-4) versus the Dodgers and Michael Grove (1-2).

Dodgers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: TBS

Dodgers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Orioles 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Dodgers were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Dodgers have not covered the spread in any of their most recent 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Dodgers have won in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Los Angeles has a win-loss record of 4-3 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Los Angeles is No. 4 in MLB, scoring 5.5 runs per game (512 total runs).

The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.39) in the majors this season.

Dodgers Schedule