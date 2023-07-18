On Tuesday, David Peralta (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .272 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.

In 59.7% of his games this year (46 of 77), Peralta has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (16.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 9.1% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 23 games this year (29.9%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 23 times this year (29.9%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 42 .297 AVG .252 .339 OBP .287 .515 SLG .331 10 XBH 7 6 HR 1 21 RBI 13 17/6 K/BB 22/7 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings