David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, David Peralta (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .272 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- In 59.7% of his games this year (46 of 77), Peralta has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (16.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 9.1% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 23 games this year (29.9%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 23 times this year (29.9%), including one multi-run game.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|42
|.297
|AVG
|.252
|.339
|OBP
|.287
|.515
|SLG
|.331
|10
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|13
|17/6
|K/BB
|22/7
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.16 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 109 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Orioles will send Wells (7-4) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday, July 8 against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks 16th, .927 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd.
