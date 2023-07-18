On Tuesday, David Peralta (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is hitting .272 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 59.7% of his games this year (46 of 77), Peralta has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (16.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in 9.1% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 23 games this year (29.9%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run 23 times this year (29.9%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 42
.297 AVG .252
.339 OBP .287
.515 SLG .331
10 XBH 7
6 HR 1
21 RBI 13
17/6 K/BB 22/7
1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.16 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 109 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • The Orioles will send Wells (7-4) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday, July 8 against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks 16th, .927 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd.
