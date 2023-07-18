Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Chris Taylor (.565 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Orioles.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .214.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 29 of 60 games this year (48.3%), including six multi-hit games (10.0%).
- In 18.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.3% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (35.0%), including six multi-run games (10.0%).
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|35
|.205
|AVG
|.220
|.263
|OBP
|.291
|.452
|SLG
|.490
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|18
|25/5
|K/BB
|39/9
|4
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (109 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Wells (7-4) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, July 8 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.18), first in WHIP (.927), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9).
