On Tuesday, Chris Taylor (.565 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Orioles.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .214.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 29 of 60 games this year (48.3%), including six multi-hit games (10.0%).

In 18.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.3% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (35.0%), including six multi-run games (10.0%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 35 .205 AVG .220 .263 OBP .291 .452 SLG .490 9 XBH 11 4 HR 8 12 RBI 18 25/5 K/BB 39/9 4 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings