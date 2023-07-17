The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 44 walks while batting .270.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

Smith has recorded a hit in 44 of 68 games this year (64.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (26.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has had an RBI in 30 games this year (44.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (19.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 55.9% of his games this season (38 of 68), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .312 AVG .227 .407 OBP .367 .576 SLG .378 13 XBH 11 10 HR 3 30 RBI 17 24/19 K/BB 19/25 0 SB 1

