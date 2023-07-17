Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 17
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:25 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 44 walks while batting .270.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- Smith has recorded a hit in 44 of 68 games this year (64.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (26.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has had an RBI in 30 games this year (44.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (19.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 55.9% of his games this season (38 of 68), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.312
|AVG
|.227
|.407
|OBP
|.367
|.576
|SLG
|.378
|13
|XBH
|11
|10
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|17
|24/19
|K/BB
|19/25
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez will take the mound to start for the Orioles, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 23-year-old right-hander.
