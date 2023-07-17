At +3000 as of December 31, the Seattle Seahawks aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +195

+195 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle compiled a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.

A total of eight Seahawks games last season went over the point total.

Seattle totaled 351.5 yards per game on offense last season (13th in ), and it ranked 26th on the other side of the ball with 361.7 yards allowed per game.

The Seahawks had a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 on the road last year.

As favorites, Seattle went 3-3. When underdogs, the Seahawks were 6-5.

In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Seahawks Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.

On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and picked up 366 yards.

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).

In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 catches for 165 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).

D.K. Metcalf had 90 receptions for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

Bobby Wagner compiled two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +6600 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2000 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +900 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +2000 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +6600 12 November 23 49ers - +900 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +900 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +8000 17 December 31 Steelers - +5000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

