Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 17
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:25 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Monday, Mookie Betts (.489 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Mets.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles with 99 hits, batting .286 this season with 51 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Betts is batting .524 with four homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Betts has had a hit in 66 of 89 games this year (74.2%), including multiple hits 22 times (24.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 25.8% of his games in 2023 (23 of 89), and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38 games this season (42.7%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (18.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 58.4% of his games this year (52 of 89), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (20.2%) he has scored more than once.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|46
|.311
|AVG
|.263
|.403
|OBP
|.372
|.659
|SLG
|.531
|27
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|12
|31
|RBI
|34
|36/25
|K/BB
|30/31
|3
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez will make his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 23-year-old right-hander.
