On Monday, Mookie Betts (.489 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Mets.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles with 99 hits, batting .286 this season with 51 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Betts is batting .524 with four homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Betts has had a hit in 66 of 89 games this year (74.2%), including multiple hits 22 times (24.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 25.8% of his games in 2023 (23 of 89), and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 38 games this season (42.7%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (18.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 58.4% of his games this year (52 of 89), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (20.2%) he has scored more than once.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 46 .311 AVG .263 .403 OBP .372 .659 SLG .531 27 XBH 24 15 HR 12 31 RBI 34 36/25 K/BB 30/31 3 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings