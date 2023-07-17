On Monday, Mookie Betts (.489 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Mets.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts leads Los Angeles with 99 hits, batting .286 this season with 51 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • Betts is batting .524 with four homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
  • Betts has had a hit in 66 of 89 games this year (74.2%), including multiple hits 22 times (24.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 25.8% of his games in 2023 (23 of 89), and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 38 games this season (42.7%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (18.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • In 58.4% of his games this year (52 of 89), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (20.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 46
.311 AVG .263
.403 OBP .372
.659 SLG .531
27 XBH 24
15 HR 12
31 RBI 34
36/25 K/BB 30/31
3 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
  • The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rodriguez will make his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 23-year-old right-hander.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.