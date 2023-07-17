Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 17
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:26 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After hitting .211 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Grayson Rodriguez) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 11 doubles and 13 walks while hitting .226.
- Rojas has gotten a hit in 35 of 65 games this year (53.8%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (18.5%).
- In 65 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Rojas has driven in a run in 11 games this year (16.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 18 of 65 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.229
|AVG
|.223
|.299
|OBP
|.241
|.295
|SLG
|.262
|7
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/3
|4
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez will take the mound to start for the Orioles, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 23-year-old right-hander.
