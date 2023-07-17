After hitting .211 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Grayson Rodriguez) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 11 doubles and 13 walks while hitting .226.

Rojas has gotten a hit in 35 of 65 games this year (53.8%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (18.5%).

In 65 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Rojas has driven in a run in 11 games this year (16.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 18 of 65 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .229 AVG .223 .299 OBP .241 .295 SLG .262 7 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 16/10 K/BB 13/3 4 SB 1

