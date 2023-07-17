Max Muncy -- batting .194 with three home runs, seven walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on July 17 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has six doubles, 21 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .193.

Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 48.0% of his games this season (36 of 75), with multiple hits 12 times (16.0%).

In 17 games this season, he has hit a home run (22.7%, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 40.0% of his games this season, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (50.7%), including 11 games with multiple runs (14.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 41 .227 AVG .164 .376 OBP .287 .504 SLG .421 13 XBH 14 10 HR 11 21 RBI 32 36/26 K/BB 51/23 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings