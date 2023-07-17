Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 17
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:25 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Max Muncy -- batting .194 with three home runs, seven walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on July 17 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has six doubles, 21 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .193.
- Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 48.0% of his games this season (36 of 75), with multiple hits 12 times (16.0%).
- In 17 games this season, he has hit a home run (22.7%, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 40.0% of his games this season, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (50.7%), including 11 games with multiple runs (14.7%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|41
|.227
|AVG
|.164
|.376
|OBP
|.287
|.504
|SLG
|.421
|13
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|32
|36/26
|K/BB
|51/23
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.14 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- The 23-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
