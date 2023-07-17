Max Muncy -- batting .194 with three home runs, seven walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on July 17 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has six doubles, 21 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .193.
  • Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 48.0% of his games this season (36 of 75), with multiple hits 12 times (16.0%).
  • In 17 games this season, he has hit a home run (22.7%, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 40.0% of his games this season, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored at least once 38 times this season (50.7%), including 11 games with multiple runs (14.7%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 41
.227 AVG .164
.376 OBP .287
.504 SLG .421
13 XBH 14
10 HR 11
21 RBI 32
36/26 K/BB 51/23
0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.14 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rodriguez takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • The 23-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
