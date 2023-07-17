Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Jason Heyward -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on July 17 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mets.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks while batting .251.
- In 43.7% of his 71 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (11.3%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.1% of his games this season, Heyward has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|.231
|AVG
|.272
|.330
|OBP
|.362
|.462
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|8
|23/13
|K/BB
|20/12
|1
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Rodriguez starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 23-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
