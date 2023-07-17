Jason Heyward -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on July 17 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mets.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks while batting .251.

In 43.7% of his 71 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (11.3%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.1% of his games this season, Heyward has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 35 .231 AVG .272 .330 OBP .362 .462 SLG .446 11 XBH 10 5 HR 3 14 RBI 8 23/13 K/BB 20/12 1 SB 1

