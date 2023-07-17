Jason Heyward -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on July 17 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mets.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks while batting .251.
  • In 43.7% of his 71 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (11.3%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 21.1% of his games this season, Heyward has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 35
.231 AVG .272
.330 OBP .362
.462 SLG .446
11 XBH 10
5 HR 3
14 RBI 8
23/13 K/BB 20/12
1 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Rodriguez starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 23-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
