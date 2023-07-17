On Monday, James Outman (hitting .290 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is batting .238 with 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Outman has picked up a hit in 43 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
  • Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (9.4%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Outman has had an RBI in 21 games this season (24.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored at least once 32 times this season (37.6%), including 14 games with multiple runs (16.5%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 43
.256 AVG .222
.336 OBP .319
.411 SLG .431
10 XBH 15
4 HR 7
21 RBI 19
53/12 K/BB 53/18
8 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Rodriguez makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 23-year-old right-hander.
