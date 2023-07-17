James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 17
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:25 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Monday, James Outman (hitting .290 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .238 with 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- Outman has picked up a hit in 43 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (9.4%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has had an RBI in 21 games this season (24.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (37.6%), including 14 games with multiple runs (16.5%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.256
|AVG
|.222
|.336
|OBP
|.319
|.411
|SLG
|.431
|10
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|19
|53/12
|K/BB
|53/18
|8
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Rodriguez makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 23-year-old right-hander.
