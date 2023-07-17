On Monday, James Outman (hitting .290 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .238 with 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Outman has picked up a hit in 43 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (9.4%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has had an RBI in 21 games this season (24.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (37.6%), including 14 games with multiple runs (16.5%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .256 AVG .222 .336 OBP .319 .411 SLG .431 10 XBH 15 4 HR 7 21 RBI 19 53/12 K/BB 53/18 8 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings