On Monday, Freddie Freeman (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .397, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .549.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

In 71 of 92 games this year (77.2%) Freeman has had a hit, and in 35 of those games he had more than one (38.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games this year, and 4% of his plate appearances.

Freeman has driven in a run in 38 games this year (41.3%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 60.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (17.4%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 47 .322 AVG .312 .390 OBP .403 .539 SLG .559 23 XBH 27 8 HR 9 28 RBI 35 36/20 K/BB 39/24 8 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings