Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 17
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:26 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Monday, Freddie Freeman (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .397, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .549.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- In 71 of 92 games this year (77.2%) Freeman has had a hit, and in 35 of those games he had more than one (38.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games this year, and 4% of his plate appearances.
- Freeman has driven in a run in 38 games this year (41.3%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 60.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (17.4%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|47
|.322
|AVG
|.312
|.390
|OBP
|.403
|.539
|SLG
|.559
|23
|XBH
|27
|8
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|35
|36/20
|K/BB
|39/24
|8
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 23-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
