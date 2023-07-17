Two of MLB's best hitters square off when the Baltimore Orioles (57-35) and Los Angeles Dodgers (53-39) meet at 7:05 PM ET on Monday, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Austin Hays has a .307 batting average (eighth in league) for the Orioles, while Freddie Freeman ranks fourth at .317.

The Orioles will give the nod to Grayson Rodriguez and the Dodgers will counter with Emmet Sheehan (2-0, 4.35 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - BAL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Sheehan - LAD (2-0, 4.35 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emmet Sheehan

The Dodgers will send Sheehan (2-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.35 ERA and 16 strikeouts over 20 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, July 5 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.

In four games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.35, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .194 against him.

Sheehan is trying to pick up his third quality start of the season in this matchup.

Sheehan has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this season entering this game.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Grayson Rodriguez

The Orioles will send Rodriguez to the mound for his first start this season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 23.

