Mookie Betts and Adley Rutschman are among the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles square off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Betts Stats

Betts has 99 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 56 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .286/.387/.592 slash line on the year.

Betts has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .400 with four doubles, five home runs, seven walks and nine RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jul. 15 4-for-4 2 1 1 7 0 at Mets Jul. 14 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Angels Jul. 8 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Angels Jul. 7 3-for-4 2 2 4 10 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has put up 116 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashed .317/.397/.549 on the year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 14 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Angels Jul. 8 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Angels Jul. 7 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has collected 93 hits with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.

He's slashed .275/.375/.426 so far this year.

Rutschman will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 15 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Twins Jul. 9 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 at Twins Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 54 RBI (92 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashing .272/.341/.500 so far this season.

Santander heads into this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .361 with four doubles, three home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 16 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 15 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jul. 9 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0 at Twins Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

