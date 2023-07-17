The Baltimore Orioles (57-35) will look to Adley Rutschman when they host Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers (53-39) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, July 17. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Orioles have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Dodgers, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Dodgers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez - BAL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Emmet Sheehan - LAD (2-0, 4.35 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have won 33 out of the 45 games, or 73.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Orioles have gone 33-12 (winning 73.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Orioles played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and won every time.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (50%) in those games.

The Dodgers have a mark of 5-5 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Dodgers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) David Peralta 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+155) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Miguel Rojas 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+200) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win NL West -300 - 1st

