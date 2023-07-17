Emmet Sheehan gets the nod on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles and Anthony Santander on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers' 151 home runs rank second in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 330 extra-base hits, Los Angeles ranks fourth in MLB with a .451 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers rank 19th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 506.

The Dodgers have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Dodgers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Los Angeles strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Dodgers pitchers have a 1.252 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Sheehan (2-0) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, July 5, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up five earned runs while allowing four hits.

He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Sheehan has made three starts of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has made four appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Angels W 11-4 Home Tony Gonsolin Griffin Canning 7/8/2023 Angels W 10-5 Home Alex Vesia Reid Detmers 7/14/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Julio Urías Justin Verlander 7/15/2023 Mets W 5-1 Away Tony Gonsolin Kodai Senga 7/16/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Bobby Miller Max Scherzer 7/17/2023 Orioles - Away Emmet Sheehan Grayson Rodriguez 7/18/2023 Orioles - Away Michael Grove Tyler Wells 7/19/2023 Orioles - Away Julio Urías Dean Kremer 7/21/2023 Rangers - Away Tony Gonsolin Andrew Heaney 7/22/2023 Rangers - Away Bobby Miller Martín Pérez 7/23/2023 Rangers - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.