Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles square off against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday at 7:05 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

The Dodgers have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Orioles (-115). The game's total is listed at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -115 -105 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Dodgers have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline. Los Angeles and its opponent have finished below the over/under in three games in a row, with the average total established by sportsbooks during that stretch being 8.7.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (50%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 5-5 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total in 51 of its 92 chances.

The Dodgers are 6-7-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-16 24-23 13-16 39-23 41-25 11-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.