Monday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (57-35) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (53-39) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Orioles coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 17.

The Orioles will call on Grayson Rodriguez against the Dodgers and Emmet Sheehan (2-0).

Dodgers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Dodgers were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Dodgers have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

The Dodgers have won in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Los Angeles has won five of 10 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Los Angeles scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (506 total, 5.5 per game).

The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.40) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule