On Monday, David Peralta (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is batting .271 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
  • Peralta has gotten at least one hit in 59.2% of his games this season (45 of 76), with multiple hits 13 times (17.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • Peralta has driven in a run in 23 games this year (30.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run 23 times this year (30.3%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 41
.297 AVG .250
.339 OBP .286
.515 SLG .331
10 XBH 7
6 HR 1
21 RBI 13
17/6 K/BB 22/7
1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.14 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rodriguez makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 23-year-old righty.
