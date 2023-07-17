David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 17
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:26 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Monday, David Peralta (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .271 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Peralta has gotten at least one hit in 59.2% of his games this season (45 of 76), with multiple hits 13 times (17.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Peralta has driven in a run in 23 games this year (30.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 23 times this year (30.3%), including one multi-run game.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|41
|.297
|AVG
|.250
|.339
|OBP
|.286
|.515
|SLG
|.331
|10
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|13
|17/6
|K/BB
|22/7
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.14 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 23-year-old righty.
