On Monday, David Peralta (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Grayson Rodriguez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .271 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Peralta has gotten at least one hit in 59.2% of his games this season (45 of 76), with multiple hits 13 times (17.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Peralta has driven in a run in 23 games this year (30.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 23 times this year (30.3%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 41 .297 AVG .250 .339 OBP .286 .515 SLG .331 10 XBH 7 6 HR 1 21 RBI 13 17/6 K/BB 22/7 1 SB 0

