On Monday, Chris Taylor (.261 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Mets.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.9%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).

Taylor has an RBI in 16 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 59 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 34 .205 AVG .219 .263 OBP .292 .452 SLG .469 9 XBH 10 4 HR 7 12 RBI 14 25/5 K/BB 39/9 4 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings