Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Orioles - July 17
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:26 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Monday, Chris Taylor (.261 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Mets.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks.
- Taylor has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.9%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Taylor has an RBI in 16 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 59 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|34
|.205
|AVG
|.219
|.263
|OBP
|.292
|.452
|SLG
|.469
|9
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|14
|25/5
|K/BB
|39/9
|4
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 23-year-old right-hander.
